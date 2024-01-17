Good morning, baseball fans!

I’ve got an important date for you to mark on your calendars if you were thinking about heading out to a San Francisco Giants game this summer. On Saturday, July 13th, the Giants will be honoring the Core Four by inducting them into their Wall of Fame.

For anyone who somehow doesn’t know who that entails, that would be Jeremy Affeldt, Santiago Casilla, Javier López and Sergio Romo. These four relievers absolutely dominated during the Giants’ World Series era, even more so in October. Together, they combined for a postseason ERA of 1.14 in all three runs in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Memories of these historic runs would be incomplete without the image of Romo striking out Miguel Cabrera to get the last out of the 2012 World Series. Of Affeldt entering in Game 7 in 2014 to keep things under control until Madison Bumgarner entered, and ultimately getting credited with the win.

They were the epitome of cool under pressure, coming in for the most intense situations where they absolutely needed to shut things down, and shut things down they did. Between them, they struck out 70 batters in a combined 78.2 innings pitched over the course of the three postseason runs.

There are a lot of people who contributed to the 2010, 2012 and 2014 championships, but I firmly believe that without these four, there’s no way the Giants would have won all three of those.

If you want to be in the house when they get their day of celebration, tickets for this game go on sale January 20th at 8:00 a.m. PT, so go ahead and set your reminders now.