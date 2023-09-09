Good morning, baseball fans!

I started writing this in the middle of the eighth inning of last night’s game. I was fully convinced that it was going to be the Brandon Belt of baseball games. Let me set the scene. Belt hit his first career grand slam on April 7th, 2017. He followed that up with a solo home run later in the game. He handed the San Francisco Giants five runs on a silver platter. The Giants would lose that game 7-6.

And with Oracle Park doing its best Coors Field impression last night, it sure seemed like this game was headed for the same fate. Despite back-to-back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, followed by a two-run homer in the seventh, the Giants were still down 7-6 to the Colorado Rockies going into the bottom of the eighth.

But they managed to scrape out a win with some wonky Rockies pitching (despite a vindictive strike zone), and break a nasty losing streak. Finally giving them their first win of the month, at just over a week in.

So instead of anguishing about yet another painful loss, we get to look at some dingers! Because you deserve nice things.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of this three-game series against the Rockies tonight at 6:05 p.m. PT.