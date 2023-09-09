The San Francisco Giants play game two of this three-game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.51 ERA, 3.31 FIP, with 28 walks to 173 strikeouts in a league-leading 187 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday, in which he allowed three runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in six and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander Chase Anderson, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.98 ERA, 6.37 FIP, with 22 walks to 47 strikeouts in 64.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts in four innings.

Game #142

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM