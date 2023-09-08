Good morning, baseball fans!

I know it hasn’t been a lot of fun to watch San Francisco Giants baseball lately. What with all the losing. And the not scoring runs. And the giving up too many runs. Not a lot to root for at the moment.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it to get out to the park this weekend. No, the Giants aren’t paying me for this, I just genuinely think some of these will be pretty fun. Especially tonight’s postgame event, which will be the first ever postgame drone show put on by the team. It will be a tribute to Bay Area hip hop, featuring a playlist curated by E-40.

Personally, I think the drone show is a really cool idea. Fireworks after a night game can be tricky. I think the entirety of San Francisco learned that the hard way a few years back when an extra innings game went well past midnight and they proceeded with the fireworks show anyway. In the wee hours of the morning. Scaring the crap out of the folks sleeping at home.

Tomorrow is, of course, Star Wars Night at the park. Always fun to see the fans dressed up and this year’s giveaway is a cool Giants-colored Mandalorian Funko Pop collectible. As the broadcasters like to say, “Wanna get that, wanna get that, wanna get that.”

Sunday will be the Alaska Airlines buy one get one flight vouchers, which is always a popular giveaway with fans.

So again, while the baseball might not end up being worth it, I think the events and giveaways this weekend are. So get your tickets here if you’re interested.

And if you end up getting an extra Mandalorian Funko Pop, well, you know where to find me.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants welcome the Colorado Rockies to Oracle Park tonight to begin a three-game series starting at 7:15 p.m. PT.