The San Francisco Giants welcome the Colorado Rockies to Oracle Park tonight to start a three-game series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-handed rookie Kyle Harrison, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.70 ERA, 5.93 FIP, with five walks and 21 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched. Harrison got roughed up in his last start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits (four home runs) with two walks and four strikeouts in five and two thirds innings. It didn’t help that he got almost no run support either as the Giants lost 6-1.

He’ll be taking on a familiar face for Giants fans, as former-Giant Ty Blach gets the start for the Rockies. Blach enters tonight’s game with a 4.33 ERA, 4.91 FIP, with 15 walks to 28 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, in which he allowed five runs on nine hits with three walks and two strikeouts in six innings.

Game #141

Who: San Francisco Giants (70-70) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-88)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM