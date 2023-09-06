The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Chicago Cubs this morning at Wrigley Field as they attempt to avoid yet another sweep.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters this morning’s game with a 4.35 ERA, 4.78 FIP, with 37 walks to 63 strikeouts in 80.2 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief in the Giants’ 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday night, in which he allowed one run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in three innings.

He’ll be facing off against Cubs left-hander Jordan Wicks, who makes his third major league start today, entering this morning’s game with a 1.80 ERA, 3.36 FIP, with four walks to 12 strikeouts in 10 innings. His last start was in the Cubs’ 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Thairo Estrada, 2B Wilmer Flores, 1B Mitch Haniger, RF J.D. Davis, DH Luis Matos, LF Casey Schmitt, 3B Paul DeJong, SS Joey Bart, C

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Cubs

Christopher Morel, Nico Hoerner, DH Ian Happ, 2B Cody Bellinger, LF Dansby Swanson, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Nick Madrigal, 3B Patrick Wisdom, 1B Miguel Amaya, C

P: Jordan Wicks, LHP

Game #140

Who: San Francisco Giants (70-69) vs. Chicago Cubs (75-64)

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

When: 11:20 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM