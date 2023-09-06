The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Chicago Cubs this morning at Wrigley Field as they attempt to avoid yet another sweep.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters this morning’s game with a 4.35 ERA, 4.78 FIP, with 37 walks to 63 strikeouts in 80.2 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief in the Giants’ 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday night, in which he allowed one run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in three innings.
He’ll be facing off against Cubs left-hander Jordan Wicks, who makes his third major league start today, entering this morning’s game with a 1.80 ERA, 3.36 FIP, with four walks to 12 strikeouts in 10 innings. His last start was in the Cubs’ 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings.
Lineups
Giants
- Austin Slater, CF
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- Wilmer Flores, 1B
- Mitch Haniger, RF
- J.D. Davis, DH
- Luis Matos, LF
- Casey Schmitt, 3B
- Paul DeJong, SS
- Joey Bart, C
P: Alex Wood, LHP
Cubs
- Christopher Morel,
- Nico Hoerner, DH
- Ian Happ, 2B
- Cody Bellinger, LF
- Dansby Swanson, CF
- Seiya Suzuki, RF
- Nick Madrigal, 3B
- Patrick Wisdom, 1B
- Miguel Amaya, C
P: Jordan Wicks, LHP
Game #140
Who: San Francisco Giants (70-69) vs. Chicago Cubs (75-64)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois
When: 11:20 a.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
