Good morning, baseball fans.

I see you’re right where I left you after Saturday’s game. Plenty more dull, lifeless San Francisco Giants baseball. Unless of course they managed to win after this was written Tuesday afternoon.

The word “unwatchable” is getting thrown around a lot these days, including by two of my favorite former colleagues and friends, Doug Bruzzone and Grant Brisbee. Grant, as he is wont to do, sums it up perfectly in a way that made me laugh and then stare at a wall for a while:

When a team can’t hit home runs, everyone on Twitter writes “ballgame” after the team is down by a run, and they’re right more often than you’d like.

Yeah, that about sums it up. I used to get annoyed when people would do that. But over the years, the feckless versions of this team have beaten the optimism out of me in a way they haven’t managed to beat the stuffing out of baseballs.

At the beginning of the season, I wrote about how completely lackluster the Giants’ offseason was. Whether they tried their best and lost out or thought they were playing 23-dimensional chess, it is what it is.

Perhaps I was too quick to judge that early in the season, they did show signs of life early in the summer after all. But one of the fun quirks of being on the spectrum is having extremely good pattern recognition. Sure, anything can happen in baseball and that’s a big part of why we love it. But for the most part, if it looks like a horse and sounds like a horse, it’s not going to be a playoff-bound zebra.

And ultimately, that’s fine. It’s one season. But it’s also one disappointing season now stacked on top of another, stacked on top of a miraculous 2021 run that maybe certain people are skating by on. Who am I to say.

But Farhan Zaidi and crew are going to do what they do best, apparently, and continue the Dodger-fication of the Giants by pursuing former Dodgers with a vengeance. NBC Sports Bay Area is reporting that they will be in hot pursuit of Cody Bellinger this off-season. And, you know, fine. Whatever. Bellinger is having a bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs this season and isn’t a terrible target as non-Shohei Ohtanis go.

I guess it’s just hard to muster up a ton of enthusiasm at the moment, as this is not a team that is one Cody Bellinger away from being exciting.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this series against the Cubs this morning at 11:20 a.m. PT in Chicago.