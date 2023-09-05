The San Francisco Giants started their series against the Chicago Cubs with a flop, losing 5-0 for their fourth-straight loss and second-straight shutout. Yet despite that, the Giants remain just one game out of the Wild Card, and some of the teams ahead of them have tough games today, with the Cincinnati Reds facing the Seattle Mariners and the Miami Marlins playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before the game the Giants made a few moves, optioning RHP Tristan Beck, activating RHP John Brebbia from the 60-day IL, and releasing A.J. Pollock.

Despite the return of opener extraordinaire Brebbia, it’s righty Ryan Walker who takes the mound for the Giants. Walker is making his 39th appearance in his debut season, and is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA, a 3.14 FIP, and 61 strikeouts to 15 walks in 50 innings. In 11 games and 17.2 innings as an opener, Walker has allowed five earned runs, with 28 strikeouts to 10 walks. It’s a bullpen game for the Giants, though Ross Stripling hasn’t been activated. So perhaps he’ll go tomorrow.

For the Cubs it’s a traditional starter, righty Kyle Hendricks. A 10-year veteran, Hendricks makes his 20th start of the year, and is 5-7 with a 3.59 ERA, a 3.87 FIP, and 74 strikeouts to 20 walks in 110.1 innings. Hendricks pitched six strong innings his last time out, giving up just an unearned run against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 113 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 107 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 138 OPS+ (+2.2 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — LF — 111 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — C — 93 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 98 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 62 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Wade Meckler (L) — CF — 63 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 102 OPS+ (+3.2 WAR)

P. Ryan Walker — RHP — 3.14 FIP (+0.9 WAR)

Cubs

Mike Tauchman (L) — DH — 101 OPS+ (+1.5 WAR) Nico Hoerner (R) — 2B — 96 OPS+ (+3.8 WAR) Ian Happ (S) — LF — 113 OPS+ (+3.2 WAR) Cody Bellinger (L) — CF — 141 OPS+ (+4.1 WAR) Dansby Swanson (R) — SS — 99 OPS+ (+3.9 WAR) Seiya Suzuka (R) — RF — 111 OPS+ (+2.2 WAR) Jeimer Candelario (S) — 1B — 124 OPS+ (+3.4 WAR) Yan Gomes (R) — C — 94 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Nick Madrigal (R) — 3B — 85 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR)

P. Kyle Hendricks — RHP — 3.87 FIP (+2.1 WAR)

Game #139

Who: San Francisco Giants (70-68) vs. Chicago Cubs (74-64)

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

When: 4:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: TBS (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM