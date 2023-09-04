After dropping three straight games against the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants are headed to the land of wind, hot dogs, and America’s favorite culinary TV show, to lock head with the Chicago Cubs for a critical three-game set. This one feels big. There are only 25 games left on the schedule, after all.

The Giants are turning to their ace, righty Logan Webb. In 28 starts this year, Webb is 9-11 with a 3.49 ERA, a 3.27 FIP, and 169 strikeouts to 27 walks in 180.1 innings. His 6.26 strikeouts per walk and 1.3 walks per nine innings both lead the National League. In his last outing he gave up two runs in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

For the Cubs it’s lefty Justin Steele, who is having a breakout year in this third season. Steele has made 25 starts this year and is 15-3 with a 2.69 ERA, a 3.08 FIP, and 141 strikeouts to 31 walks in 144 innings. An All-Star for the first time in July, Steele leads the National League with 0.7 home runs per nine innings allowed, and leads the Majors in win percentage (.833) and ERA+ (168). He tossed six shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers his last time out.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — CF — 106 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 104 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 139 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 73 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 93 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — DH — 98 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B — 53 OPS+ Paul DeJong (R) — SS — 82 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 109 OPS+

P. Logan Webb — RHP — 3.27 FIP

Cubs

Mike Tauchman (L) — CF — 102 OPS+ Nico Hoerner (R) — 2B — 98 OPS+ Ian Happ (S) — LF — 113 OPS+ Cody Bellinger (L) — DH — 142 OPS+ Dansby Swanson (R) — SS — 99 OPS+ Seiya Suzuki (R) — RF — 108 OPS+ Jeimer Candelario (S) — 1B — 125 OPS+ Yan Gomes (R) — C — 92 OPS+ Nick Madrigal (R) — 2B — 87 OPS+

P. Justin Steele — LHP — 3.08 FIP

Game #138

Who: San Francisco Giants (70-67) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-64)

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

When: 11:20 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM