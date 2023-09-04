Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. And happy Labor Day.

Despite their best attempts, the Giants are somehow still right in the thick of the playoff race. Sunday’s loss to the San Diego Padres — their third in as many days — moved the Giants into a four-way tie with the Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Cincinnati Reds for the final Wild Card spot (they do not have the tiebreaker vs. Miami, but they currently do against the latter two teams).

With just 25 games remaining on the schedule, every contest is important, and so the Giants are turning to something we haven’t seen in a very, very long time: an everyday catcher. You might have noticed that Patrick Bailey caught Sunday’s game, which was the second time this week he’d caught a day game following a night game. It seems as though that will be the norm going forward, as the Giants plan to lean on their young switch-hitting defensive ace.

Patrick Bailey is in the #SFGiants lineup today, catching a day game after a night game. Gabe Kapler said it’s possible he catches almost every game down the stretch. “It’s September,” Bailey said. “It’s the playoff hunt.” — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) September 3, 2023

This isn’t exactly news, as Bailey has been the starting catcher for the last 13 games, which I’m guessing is the longest streak of successive starts by a Giants catcher in quite a long time. But I do find myself wondering if Bailey will be an old school near-everyday catcher next year too, or if this is just a stretch run thing.

I suppose we’ll find out soon enough!

