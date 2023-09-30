The San Francisco Giants play their penultimate game of the year tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Tristan Beck, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.05 ERA, 4.08 FIP, with 20 walks to 65 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. His last appearance was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in four and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.42 ERA, 3.99 FIP, with 38 walks to 132 strikeouts in 126.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 7-0 win against the Giants on Saturday, in which he allowed just two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Game #161

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM