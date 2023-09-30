 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

9/30 Gamethread: Giants vs. Dodgers

Tristan Beck vs. Clayton Kershaw

By Sami Higgins
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants play their penultimate game of the year tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Tristan Beck, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.05 ERA, 4.08 FIP, with 20 walks to 65 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. His last appearance was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in four and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.42 ERA, 3.99 FIP, with 38 walks to 132 strikeouts in 126.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 7-0 win against the Giants on Saturday, in which he allowed just two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Game #161

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM

