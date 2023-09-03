The San Francisco Giants wrap up this four-game series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon at Petco Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.57 ERA, 3.81 FIP, with 35 walks to 125 strikeouts in 141.1 innings pitched. I don’t know that I necessarily need to remind you about Cobb’s last start on Tuesday, in the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Brady summed it incredibly eloquently in his recap. But just in case you missed it and are short on time, Cobb had a no-hitter going two outs into the ninth inning, before Spencer Steer ruined it because he hates fun.

Today he’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Seth Lugo, who enters today’s game with a 3.67 ERA, 3.75 FIP, with 26 walks to 113 strikeouts in 115.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Padres’ 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts in six innings.

Game #137

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM