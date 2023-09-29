The San Francisco Giants begin their last series of the year tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Keaton Winn, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.89 ERA, 3.66 FIP, with eight walks to 30 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 9-5 loss tot he Colorado Rockies on September 16th, in which he allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in four innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers right-hander Lance Lynn, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.83 ERA, 5.51 FIP, with 63 walks to 187 strikeouts in 177.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 3-2 win over the Giants on Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts in six innings.

Game #160

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM