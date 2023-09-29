Good morning, baseball fans!

Tonight, the San Francisco Giants present the 2023 Willie Mac Award. The award is presented to the most inspirational player, as voted on by their teammates, coaches, training staff and the fans. A handful of previous winners include Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner, Hunter Pence, Matt Cain, and last year’s winner Wilmer Flores.

This is always a star-studded event featuring a parade of Forever Giants, so it’s always fun to tune in and see everyone.

My guesses for this year’s pick are either Thairo Estrada or Logan Webb. The case for Estrada is similar to the case for Webb. Both have shown the leadership quality of holding themselves and the team accountable during the rough back half of the 2023 season. They may not have been able to turn things around necessarily, not everyone can have the success rate of a 2012 Hunter Pence sermon, but it showed heart in a period where it seemed the team was lacking it.

Who do you think will get the honor of the 2023 Willie Mac Award? And who are you hoping to see at the ceremony?

What time do the Giants play tonight?

The Giants begin their final series of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:15 p.m. PT.