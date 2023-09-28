Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants may have been eliminated, and may have an off day today, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t meaningful baseball to watch. Here’s a breakdown of the games to watch today if you’re keeping your eyes on the wild card races.

First up, the Arizona Diamondbacks currently have the second NL wild card slot by a game and a half (all standings current as of Wednesday afternoon when this is being written). They play the Chicago White Sox this morning at 11:10 a.m. PT.

Just behind them, the Chicago Cubs are currently holding onto the third NL wild card position, with the Miami Marlins right on their heels.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, they play the Atlanta Braves, in Atlanta, tonight at 4:40 p.m. PT. Whereas the Marlins get to play the New York Mets at 4:10 p.m. PT.

Over in the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays are sitting just a game and a half up in the second wild card position, and they’ll be playing the New York Yankees this afternoon at 4:07 p.m. PT.

The Seattle Mariners are fighting for the third AL wild card spot against the Houston Astros, who do not play today. The Mariners play the Texas Rangers tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT in Seattle. The Rangers, managed by former skipper Bruce Bochy, are pretty much a lock for the division, barring unforeseen disaster.

Happy watching!