Good morning, baseball fans.

The San Francisco Giants are now eliminated from playoff contention. As we expected. Truthfully, it’s more “meaningful” baseball than most teams get this late into the season, so I guess that’s something.

For those checking the standings, it might not look like it’s over, but as Maria Guardado of MLB.com clarifies, there is no scenario in which the Giants come out ahead of any of the teams they’ve been chasing.

Note: Giants' E# is listed at one on the MLB app, but here's the fine print. While they still have a mathematical chance of ending up tied in the standings for the third NL Wild Card, they come up on the losing end of any tiebreaker scenario, so they've been eliminated. pic.twitter.com/7Zna8FB49t — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) September 27, 2023

It’s a bummer, but it’s absolutely not a surprise. The Giants did not play like they wanted postseason baseball down the stretch. They did not play like they could handle postseason baseball down the stretch. They just kind of flopped over and twitched a few times when they needed to be putting on the gas the most.

I’m not here to be all doom and gloom though. One of the lone bright spots of this season has been the emergence of John Brebbia’s sense of humor. In the absence of the dry humor of Brandon Belt, Brebbia has stepped up to fill those giant shoes.

Here is his retelling his attempted prank on Gabe Kapler during last night’s game:

Brebbia breaks down his exchange with Kapler in typical Brebbia fashion pic.twitter.com/G06vA2Mvlf — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 27, 2023

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this series against the San Diego Padres tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.