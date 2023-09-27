The San Francisco Giants wrap up this series against the San Diego Padres tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Sean Manaea, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.51 ERA, 3.96 FIP, with 42 walks to 120 strikeouts in 111.2 innings pitched. His last start was a great one, in the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, in which he allowed just three hits with two strikeouts in seven innings.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Matt Waldron, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.58 ERA, 5.41 FIP, with 10 walks to 29 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Padres’ 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, in which he allowed one run on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in five and two thirds innings.

Game #159

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM