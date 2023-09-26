After a thrilling 2-1 win on Monday night in which their ace excelled, the San Francisco Giants are hoping to beat the San Diego Padres again tonight behind someone they believe will be a star of Logan Webb’s caliber as soon as next year.

Yep, it’s Kyle Harrison night, as the lefty makes his seventh career start. In his short MLB career, the 22 year old southpaw is 1-1 and has a 4.85 ERA, a 5.68 FIP, and 31 strikeouts to nine walks in 29.2 innings. Harrison was strong his last time out (in his return from being optioned), holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to four baserunners and two runs in 5.1 innings. This will be the first time that Harrison has faced a team twice in his career. His third career start came in San Diego on September 2, when he was rudely introduced to how good MLB hitters are, as he allowed homers to Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Gary Sánchez, and Garrett Cooper.

Welp. Harrison was a late scratch due to illness. John Brebbia starts a bullpen game instead.

For the Padres it’s righty Seth Lugo, who makes his 26th start of the year. Lugo is 7-7 on the year with a 3.79 ERA, a 3.90 FIP, and 133 strikeouts to 33 walks in 137.2 innings. He gave up two runs in six innings against the Colorado Rockies his last time out.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR data from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 122 OPS+ (+2.2 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 117 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 101 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 116 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 100 OPS+ (+3.8 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — LF — 102 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Marco Luciano (R) — SS — 139 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — C — 94 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Tyler Fitzgerald (R) — CF — 114 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR)

P. Kyle Harrison — LHP — 5.68 FIP (-0.2 WAR)

Padres

Xander Bogaerts (R) — SS — 120 OPS+ (+4.3 WAR) Ha-Seong Kim (R) — 2B — 113 OPS+ (+4.4 WAR) Juan Soto (L) — DH — 155 OPS+ (+5.2 WAR) Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) — RF — 118 OPS+ (+4.6 WAR) Garrett Cooper (R) — 1B — 95 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Jurickson Profar (S) — LF — 79 OPS+ (-2.0 WAR) Matthew Batten (R) — 3B — 107 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) José Azocar (R) — CF — 79 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR) Brett Sullivan (L) — C — 55 OPS+ (-0.2 WAR)

P. Seth Lugo — RHP — 3.90 FIP (+2.5 WAR)

Game #158

Who: San Francisco Giants (78-79) vs. San Diego Padres (77-80)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM