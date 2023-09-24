The San Francisco Giants wrap up this series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium in a nationally televised game. So prepare for the broadcasters to discuss how difficult their choice of broadcast times makes the shadows for the players without ever acknowledging that their choice of broadcast times is the problem.

Getting the opening role for the Giants will be right-hander Ryan Walker, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.20 ERA, 3.63 FIP, with 22 walks to 71 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched. His last appearance was in Wednesday night’s 7-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he allowed four runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in two thirds of an inning.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers right-hander Lance Lynn, who enters tonight’s game witha 5.92 ERA, 5.54 FIP, with 15 walks to 37 strikeouts in 52 innings. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 8-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday, in which he allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Game #155

Who: San Francisco Giants (77-78) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 4:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM