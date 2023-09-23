The San Francisco Giants play game three of this four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium.
Doing the opening today will be right-hander John Brebbia, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.41 ERA, with 11 walks to 43 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched. This will be his first start since June, his last appearance was in the Giants 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday, in which he allowed one run on one hit with a strikeout in two thirds of an inning.
He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.52 ERA, 4.06 FIP, with 36 walks to 127 strikeouts in 121.1 innings pitched. Kershaw’s last start was in the Dodgers’ 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners last Saturday, in which he allowed two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings.
Lineups
Giants
- Austin Slater, LF
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- J.D. Davis, 3B
- Wilmer Flores, 1B
- Mitch Haniger, DH
- Marco Luciano, SS
- Luis Matos, RF
- Tyler Fitzgerald, CF
- Patrick Bailey, C
P: John Brebbia, RHP
Dodgers
- Mookie Betts, 2B
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Max Muncy, 3B
- J.D. Martinez, DH
- James Outman, CF
- Miguel Rojas, SS
- David Peralta, LF
- Jason Heyward, RF
- Austin Barnes, C
P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP
Game #154
Who: San Francisco Giants (77-77) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59)
Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California
When: 6:10 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
