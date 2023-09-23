The San Francisco Giants play game three of this four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Doing the opening today will be right-hander John Brebbia, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.41 ERA, with 11 walks to 43 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched. This will be his first start since June, his last appearance was in the Giants 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday, in which he allowed one run on one hit with a strikeout in two thirds of an inning.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.52 ERA, 4.06 FIP, with 36 walks to 127 strikeouts in 121.1 innings pitched. Kershaw’s last start was in the Dodgers’ 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners last Saturday, in which he allowed two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, LF Thairo Estrada, 2B J.D. Davis, 3B Wilmer Flores, 1B Mitch Haniger, DH Marco Luciano, SS Luis Matos, RF Tyler Fitzgerald, CF Patrick Bailey, C

P: John Brebbia, RHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, 2B Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH James Outman, CF Miguel Rojas, SS David Peralta, LF Jason Heyward, RF Austin Barnes, C

P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Game #154

Who: San Francisco Giants (77-77) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 6:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM