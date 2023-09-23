Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s always a great day when the San Francisco Giants beat L.A.! Last night’s wild game against the Los Angeles Dodgers would have been great...if we could all watch it. Alas, it was an Apple TV+ game and I refuse to shell out money to yet another streaming service.

But still, no matter what’s going on with the team, it’s always nice to get a thrilling win against the Dodgers. And last night was certainly that. I still don’t really know what happened in the bottom of the eighth inning. I was reading the Game Day synopsis and it showed three outs with the inning still going. So a bit of a rough time for Tyler Rogers, it seems like.

But not for all Tylers.

The coolest part of the game was of course Tyler Fitzgerald’s first major league home run that gave the Giants a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning. Which we always love to see. Or, well, listen to. Thankfully the Giants’ social media team had us covered and shared it on their account.

I think it’s pretty safe to say if you hit your first major league home run against the Dodgers, you instantly become a Forever Giant. It is known.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game three of this four-game series against the Dodgers tonight at 6:10 p.m. PT. Unfortunately for you all, I will be recapping it, so it’s almost assuredly going to result in a loss. But I can dream.