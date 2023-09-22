Good morning, baseball fans.

It’s Friday, and the baseball news this week has been not so fun. Considering the San Francisco Giants have placed Brandon Crawford on the injured list for what may be the remainder of his time as a Giant, I want to take a moment to just appreciate him while he’s still technically here.

There’s no way to know what the future holds for Crawford, as he will be a free agent after this season. I had previously thought that the Giants would keep the Brandons until they could retire as Giants, but as we saw with Brandon Belt last offseason, that was not the case.

Crawford technically can be reactivated for the final game of the season, so if you needed motivation to get tickets for that that one, get on it while you can. I’d like to think he’ll get the same moment of recognition Madison Bumgarner received in his final game, at the very least.

For now, lets spend the morning talking about our favorite Brandon Crawford memories.

Personally, I’ve always been a huge fan of his grand slams.

His handsome defense.

And of course his absolutely Oscar-worthy acting performances.

What are some of your favorite Brandon Crawford memories over the last 13 seasons?

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of this four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at 7:10 p.m. PT.