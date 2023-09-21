The San Francisco Giants embark on a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Kyle Harrison, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.18 ERA, 5.72 FIP, with eight walks and 29 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on September 13th, in which he allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts in four innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers right-handed rookie Emmet Sheehan, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.44 ERA, 5.13 FIP, with 22 walks to 45 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, in which he allowed just one hit with five strikeouts in three innings.

Game #152

Who: San Francisco Giants (76-76) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM