The San Francisco Giants wrap up this short series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon at Chase Field.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.31 ERA, 3.22 FIP, with 29 walks to 183 strikeouts in 201 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday, in which he allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts in eight innings, before getting totally Cain-ed.
He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly, who enters today’s game with a 3.45 ERA, 3.81 FIP, with 62 walks to 172 strikeouts in 159 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 11-1 loss to the New York Mets on Thursday, in which he allowed seven runs on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B
- Mike Yastrzemski, CF
- J.D. Davis, 3B
- Joc Pederson, DH
- Michael Conforto, RF
- Luis Matos, LF
- Patrick Bailey, C
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
P: Logan Webb, RHP
Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll, RF
- Ketel Marte, 2B
- Tommy Pham, DH
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Alek Thomas, CF
- Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., LF
- Emmanuel Rivera, 3B
- Geraldo Perdomo, SS
P: Merrill Kelly, RHP
Game #152
Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
When: 12:40 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
