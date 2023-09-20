The San Francisco Giants wrap up this short series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon at Chase Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.31 ERA, 3.22 FIP, with 29 walks to 183 strikeouts in 201 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday, in which he allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts in eight innings, before getting totally Cain-ed.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly, who enters today’s game with a 3.45 ERA, 3.81 FIP, with 62 walks to 172 strikeouts in 159 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 11-1 loss to the New York Mets on Thursday, in which he allowed seven runs on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Mike Yastrzemski, CF J.D. Davis, 3B Joc Pederson, DH Michael Conforto, RF Luis Matos, LF Patrick Bailey, C Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll, RF Ketel Marte, 2B Tommy Pham, DH Christian Walker, 1B Alek Thomas, CF Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., LF Emmanuel Rivera, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

P: Merrill Kelly, RHP

Game #152

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 12:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM