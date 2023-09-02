Good morning baseball fans!

I know, I know. This is not the happiest topic to be bringing up on a holiday weekend, but it’s one to keep in mind. When Buster Posey announced his retirement unexpectedly after the 2021 season, it took a lot of people by surprise. He was coming off of an exceptional season both individually and for the team. He was still pretty young. The Giants would have been happy to pay him for however long he wanted to keep playing. But he was ready to be done, to enjoy his time with his young children and, presumably, to stop taking foul balls to the beans.

Former San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt appeared on the Foul Territory podcast recently and discussed, among other things, what his future in baseball looks like. Belt signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays for this season, and he’s having a strong year (1.6 bWAR, .250/.369/.465).

However, he notes that with young children at home, it’s hard on his family for him to be gone so much of the year. He notes that he thinks he’s got more in him physically and mentally. (He also recently quipped that if he’d played his entire career with the Blue Jays he would have been the first active player to have their jersey number retired while still playing, so we know the sense of humor is strong.)

But realistically, your kids are only kids once, so I can see how missing that time might take a large toll.

I don’t know what he will opt to do. He might look at his options in free agency again and see what opportunities are available. Or he could be done at the end of the season. (Or maybe just slightly into next season, so he can have a huge ceremony a la Sergio Romo. I can dream, anyway.)

And sure, I can hear some grumbles now about how this isn’t technically Giants news. But I say phooey. Brandon Belt is a Forever Giant and still beloved among the fan base. And if Buster’s retirement taught me anything, it’s that you should enjoy your favorite players while they’re still playing. So make sure to take in a Blue Jays game once in a while over the stretch and maybe send a salute the Captain’s way.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants wrap up their four-game series against the San Diego Padres this weekend. Tonight’s game is at 5:40 p.m. PT and Sunday’s is at 1:10 p.m. PT.