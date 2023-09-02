The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres once again tonight in game three of this four-game series at Petco Park.

Taking the mound for the third time will be left-handed rookie Kyle Harrison. Harrison’s starts so far have been strong. He allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts in three and a third innings in his first start on August 23rd. And then he dazzled San Francisco fans in his home debut, allowing just three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in six and a third innings in Monday night’s 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

He’ll be facing off against Padres left-hander Blake Snell, who enters tonight’s game with a league-leading 2.60 ERA and 3.73 FIP. He also leads the league in walks allowed, with 85, but then there’s the 193 strikeouts as well over 149 innings pitched. Snell’s last start was in the Padres’ 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, in which he allowed just two hits with five walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Game #136

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM