Well, it’s here. A very, very, very, very, very important baseball series. Two games between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks that matter quite a bit. Quite a lot. Quite a bunch.

The Giants should (“should” as in “the right thing to do,” not as in “likely will”) win them both, in my humble opinion. But in order to do that they need to win the first one. Which is tonight.

San Francisco is giving the rock to Alex Cobb, who had his scheduled start pushed back three days while he deals with a hip impingement. Cobb, a 12-year veteran and first-time All-Star this year, has made 27 starts on the season and is 7-6 with a 3.62 ERA, a 3.99 FIP, and 130 strikeouts to 36 walks in 149.1 innings. He gave up two unearned runs to the Cleveland Guardians his last time out, and hasn’t looked quite right since throwing a career-high 131 pitches in a one-hitter three starts ago.

For the D-Backs it’s righty Zac Gallen, who has been a Cy Young candidate for much of the year. A five-year veteran who is also a first-time All-Star, Gallen is 15-8 in 31 starts, with a 3.50 ERA, a 3.33 FIP, and 199 strikeouts to 41 walks in 192.2 innings. Gallen has been struggling quite a bit lately though — he gave up seven runs (six earned) in five innings against the New York Mets his last time out, which was his third time in the last four games giving up at least five earned runs. Gallen struggling today would be a positive double whammy for the Giants: not only would it mean they scored runs, but it would get them to an Arizona bullpen that is 21st in the Majors in ERA and 22nd in FIP.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR figures are from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 119 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 117 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — 3B — 138 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 115 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 104 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 78 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 90 OPS+ (+3.1 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 64 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 103 OPS+ (+3.7 WAR)

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 3.99 FIP (+1.8 WAR)

Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (L) — RF — 132 OPS+ (+5.2 WAR) Ketel Marte (S) — 2B — 127 OPS+ (+3.7 WAR) Tommy Pham (R) — LF — 118 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Christian Walker (R) — 1B — 123 OPS+ (+3.6 WAR) Alek Thomas (L) — CF — 79 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) — DH — 112 OPS+ (+2.2 WAR) Gabriel Moreno (R) — C — 106 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Jace Peterson (L) — 3B — 77 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Geraldo Perdomo (S) — SS — 99 OPS+ (+2.8 WAR)

P. Zac Gallen — RHP — 3.33 FIP (+4.6 WAR)

Game #151

Who: San Francisco Giants (76-74) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72)

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM