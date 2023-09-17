The San Francisco Giants hope to avoid the sweep as they conclude this four-game series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon at Coors Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Sean Manaea, who enters today’s game with a 4.80 ERA, 4.03 FIP, with 42 walks to 115 strikeouts in 99.1 innings pitched. His last appearance was a start in the Giants’ 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, in which he allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander Chris Flexen, who enters today’s game with a 7.22 ERA, 6.52 FIP, with 34 walks to 65 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in which he allowed three runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five and a third innings.

Game #150

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 12:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM