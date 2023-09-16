The San Francisco Giants play the second part of today’s double-header against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Coors Field.

Scott Alexander will be starting things off tonight for the bullpen. Alexander enters tonight’s game with a 4.53 ERA, 3.35 FIP, with 11 walks to 29 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. This will be his eighth time getting the starting role, he usually goes for about an inning. His last appearance was in the Giants’ 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, in which he pitched a clean inning and two thirds with a strikeout.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies’ left-hander Kyle Freeland, who enters today’s game with a 5.07 ERA, 5.34 FIP, with 41 walks to 93 strikeouts in 152.2 innings pitched. Freeland’s last start was in the Rockies’ 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday, in which he allowed three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts in six innings.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Thairo Estrada, 2B Wilmer Flores, 1B Mitch Haniger, RF J.D. Davis, 3B Patrick Bailey, C Luis Matos, LF Mike Yastrzemski, DH Paul DeJong, SS

P: Scott Alexander, LHP

Rockies

Charlie Blackmon, RF Ezequiel Tovar, SS Kris Bryant, DH Nolan Jones, LF Elehuris Montero, 1B Elias Díaz, C Brendan Rodgers, 2B Alan Trejo, 3B Brenton Doyle, CF

P: Kyle Freeland, LHP

Game #149

Who: San Francisco Giants (75-72) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-92)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 5:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM