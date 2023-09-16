The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies play the first of a double-header this morning at Coors Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Keaton Winn, who enters this morning’s game with a 3.55 ERA, 3.84 FIP, with six walks to 25 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 6-3 win over the Rockies on Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Getting the start for the Rockies’ bullpen this morning is left-handed reliever Brent Suter, who enters today’s game with a 3.30 ERA, 3.45 FIP, with 22 walks to 48 strikeouts in 62.2 innings.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, LF Thairo Estrada, 2B Michael Conforto, RF Wilmer Flores, 3B Joc Pederson, DH LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Luis Matos, CF Brandon Crawford, SS Blake Sabol, C

P: Keaton Winn, RHP

Rockies

Nolan Jones, LF Ezequiel Tovar, SS Kris Bryant, 1B Ryan McMahon, 3B Elehuris Montero, DH Hunter Goodman, RF Harold Castro, 2B Brenton Doyle, CF Austin Wynns, C

P: Brent Suter, LHP

Game #148

Who: San Francisco Giants (75-72) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-92)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 11:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM