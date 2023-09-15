The San Francisco Giants head to Coors Field to (finally) start a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight, after Thursday night’s game was postponed due to rain. That game will be made up Saturday morning.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.40 ERA, 3.28 FIP, with 29 walks to 177 strikeouts in 193 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 9-1 win over the Rockies on Saturday, in which he allowed a walk and three hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be going up against Rockies right-hander Chase Anderson, who enters tonight’s game with a 6.49 ERA, 6.40 FIP, with 24 walks to 50 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched. Anderson’s last start was also in Saturday’s Rockies loss, with Anderson allowing six runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in three and a third innings.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, LF Thairo Estrada, 2B J.D. Davis, 3B Michael Conforto, DH LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Mitch Haniger, RF Patrick Bailey, C Brandon Crawford, SS Luis Matos, CF

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Rockies

Charlie Blackmon, RF Kris Bryant, DH Nolan Jones, LF Elehuris Montero, 1B Ryan McMahon, 3B Elias Díaz, C Eqequiel Tovar, SS Brendan Rodgers, 2B Brenton Doyle, CF

P: Chase Anderson, RHP

Game #147

Who: San Francisco Giants (75-71) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-92)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM