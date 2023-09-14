Giants vs. Rockies postponed due to rain

Well, we’ll have to wait a little while for the San Francisco Giants to build on their momentum following Wednesday’s thrilling win over the Cleveland Guardians. The Giants were set to start a 10-game road trip with a four-game set against the Colorado Rockies tonight, but a storm that’s passing through Denver has postponed the series opener.

The game has already been rescheduled for Saturday, where it will be part of a split doubleheader. The makeup game will begin at 11:10 a.m. PT, while the originally-scheduled third game of the series will kick off at 5:10 p.m. PT, as initially planned.

Prior to the weather postponement, the Giants were lined up to have Logan Webb start tonight’s game, with Keaton Winn on Friday, Alex Cobb on Saturday, and Sean Manaea on Sunday. Now that the schedule has changed, manager Gabe Kapler confirmed that Webb will instead start Friday’s game, though he didn’t comment on how the rest of the series will unfold. I would assume things will still continue in that order.

We can also expect a move to be made before Friday’s game, as Kapler revealed that Michael Conforto — currently on the 10-day Injured List — was set to start Thursday’s game as the designated hitter. So he’ll almost surely be added back to the roster before Friday night’s game, which means the team will have to option a player, cut a player, or place someone else on the IL. Because rosters expanded to 28 players at the start of the month, the Giants will not be given an additional player for the doubleheader.

While rain is sapping the Giants of the chance to win a baseball game, Thursday was still a good day for them. The three teams they’ve locked heads with in the Wild Card race — the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and Arizona Diamondbacks — all lost, which has put the Giants into the third Wild Card spot. The two teams ahead of the Giants — the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs — both had scheduled off days. So it was a pretty productive day for San Francisco.