The San Francisco Giants are at the point in the season where every game really, really matters. With a win over the Cleveland Guardians today, they would finish their home stand with a 5-1 record, which would emphatically qualify as a victory. With a loss today, they would finish their home stand with a 4-2 record, which would almost as emphatically qualify as a failure. So it goes.

Reinforcements have arrived, as before the game the Giants activated catcher Patrick Bailey from the Injured List, and optioned catcher Joey Bart to AAA Sacramento.

And it’s an exciting day for the Giants, as lefty Kyle Harrison makes the fifth start of his career. The top southpaw prospect in baseball, Harrison is 1-1 with a 4.87 ERA, a 5.72 FIP, and 26 strikeouts to seven walks in 20.1 innings. He gave up four runs, and three earned runs in five innings against the Colorado Rockies his last time out.

In a bout of symmetry, the Guardians are also using a rookie left-handed pitcher from the 2020 MLB Draft. They’re turning to Logan Allen, who makes the 23rd start in his debut season. He’s 7-7 on the year, with a 3.68 ERA, a 4.12 FIP, and 113 strikeouts to 43 walks in 117.1 innings. He was excellent his last time out, holding the Los Angeles Angels to one run in five innings.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — CF — 99 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 101 OPS+ (+3.3 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 139 OPS+ (+2.5 WAR) Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 80 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — RF — 91 OPS+ (-0.3 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 90 OPS+ (+3.1 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 1B — 103 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Paul DeJong (R) — SS — 67 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B — 53 OPS+ (-0.7 WAR)

P. Kyle Harrison — LHP — 5.72 FIP (-0.1 WAR)

Guardians

Steven Kwan (L) — LF — 99 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) José Ramírez (S) — DH — 128 OPS+ (+4.4 WAR) Josh Naylor (L) — 1B — 134 OPS+ (+2.2 WAR) Ramón Laureano (R) — RF — 84 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Andrés Giménez (L) — 2B — 92 OPS+ (+2.7 WAR) Tyler Freeman (R) — 3B — 77 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Gabriel Arias (R) — SS — 75 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Bo Naylor (L) — C — 111 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Myles Straw (R) — CF — 63 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR)

P. Logan Allen — LHP — 4.12 FIP (+1.7 WAR)

Game #146

Who: San Francisco Giants (74-71) vs. Cleveland Guardians (69-77)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM