After a thrilling win in the series opener, the San Francisco Giants are back at it tonight for game two against the Cleveland Guardians, as they seek to win their fifth consecutive game and crawl back into playoff position.

The Giants are turning to an unlikely source tonight, as lefty Sean Manaea takes the mound to start the game. Signed with the intention of starting, struggles have relegated Manaea to bullpen duty for much of his first year with the Giants. In 33 games he’s 5-5 with a 5.00 ERA, but he has a 4.08 FIP with 110 strikeouts to 40 walks in 93.2 innings. He’s made just six starts, with his last coming all the way back on May 10. But he’s been pitching much better lately, and has the arm strength to start still: he threw 86 pitches his second-to-last time out.

For the Guardians, it’s righty Cal Quantrill, who makes his 16th start of the season. A five-year veteran, Quantrill is having his worst pro season, with a 2-6 record, a 5.70 ERA, a 4.63 FIP, and 46 strikeouts to 27 walks in 79 innings. But he’s been much better lately, giving up just two runs in 12 innings over his last two starts.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR data from Fangraphs

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 124 OPS+ (+2.3 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 103 OPS+ (+3.4 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — 3B — 139 OPS+ (+2.5 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 117 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 116 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 84 OPS+ (0.0 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — C — 92 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 61 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 91 OPS+ (-0.3 WAR)

P. Sean Manaea — LHP — 4.08 FIP (+0.6 WAR)

Guardians

Steven Kwan (L) — LF — 100 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) José Ramírez (S) — 3B — 128 OPS+ (+4.2 WAR) Josh Naylor (L) — 1B — 136 OPS+ (+2.4 WAR) David Fry (R) — C — 97 OPS+ (0.0 WAR) Kole Calhoun (L) — DH — 99 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Tyler Freeman (R) — 2B — 77 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Will Brennan (L) — RF — 84 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Gabriel Arias (R) — SS — 78 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Myles Straw (R) — CF — 63 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR)

P. Cal Quantrill — RHP — 4.63 FIP (+0.7 WAR)

Game #145

Who: San Francisco Giants (74-70) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-77)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM