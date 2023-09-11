It’s time for a new series, and that finally feels like an exciting thing. After dispatching of a lowly division rival in their first three-game sweep since mid-July, the San Francisco Giants will try and keep the good times rolling with a three-game set hosting the Cleveland Guardians.

After having his start pushed back a day, righty Alex Cobb takes the bump for the 27th time. An All-Star earlier this year, Cobb is 7-6 with a 3.74 ERA, a 3.94 FIP, and 128 strikeouts to 35 walks in 144.1 innings. He struggled his last time out, giving up four runs in three innings against the San Diego Padres, but in the outing before that he tossed a one-hitter.

For the Guardians, it’s righty Gavin Williams, a first-round pick in 2021 who is in his debut season. Williams has made 14 starts for Cleveland, and is 2-5 with a 3.34 ERA, a 4.00 FIP, and 72 strikeouts to 31 walks in 70 innings. He gave up one run in five innings against the Minnesota Twins in his last contest.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans! Here’s to a fourth consecutive win, which sure would be a nice thing. They’re 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot at the start of the day’s games.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 119 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 104 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 85 OPS+ Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 115 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 104 OPS+ LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 115 OPS+ Luis Matos (R) — CF — 95 OPS+ Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 63 OPS+ Joey Bart (R) — C — 50 OPS+

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 3.94 FIP

Guardians

Steven Kwan (L) — LF — 100 OPS+ José Ramírez (S) — 3B — 129 OPS+ Josh Naylor (L) — 1B — 133 OPS+ Kole Calhoun (L) — DH — 101 OPS+ Andrés Giménez (L) — 2B — 92 OPS+ Will Brennan (L) — RF — 86 OPS+ Bo Naylor (L) — C — 106 OPS+ Myles Straw (R) — CF — 64 OPS+ José Tena (L) — SS — 45 OPS+

P. Gavin Williams — RHP — 4.00 FIP

Game #144

Who: San Francisco Giants (73-70) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-76)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM