Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants seemed fired up over their last two games, scoring a combined 18 runs and winning two in a row after a painful losing streak to start the month of September.

Before the series, it was reported that there had been a team meeting discussing morale, mentality and the need to keep pushing and not act defeated.

Last night, it was reported by KNBR’s Danny Emerman that long-time coach Ron Wotus spoke up at the meeting. Logan Webb paraphrased Wotus’ sentiments as “You show up every spring training to get to this position so why fold now?”

Webb said, “You’re not part of 3 World Series teams by coincidence. Every time he speaks, you listen.”

And it’s clear from the last two games that the Giants did, in fact, listen. Overcoming a theatrical back and forth game of hot potato on Friday night (in which Oracle Park did its best Coors Field impression) in order to walk away with a 9-8 win, then pushing on all fronts last night for their 9-1 win.

It’s too soon to tell if this mentality will stick, but now is certainly the time the team needs to be taking all the advantages it can get against teams like the Colorado Rockies and the upcoming series with the Cleveland Guardians if they want any chance of staying competitive in the wild card race.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this series against the Rockies tonight at 5:10 p.m. PT on ESPN.