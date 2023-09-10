The San Francisco Giants wrap up this series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon at Oracle Park.

Getting the start for the Giants will be right-hander Keaton Winn, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.33 ERA, 4.63 FIP, with six walks to 16 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched. Winn’s last appearance was in the Giants’ 4-0 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, in which he allowed four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in five innings.

The bullpen will be facing off against Rockies right-hander Peter Lambert, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.03 ERA, 5.08 FIP, with 26 walks to 69 strikeouts in 82.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts over six innings.

Game #143

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 5:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM