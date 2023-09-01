The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres again tonight in game two of this four-game series at Petco Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Tristan Beck, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.52 ERA, 3.68 FIP, with 19 walks to 62 strikeouts in 71.2 innings. This is Beck’s second start of the season, and second starting appearance in a row. His last was in the Giants’ 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, in which he allowed three runs on three hits with a walk and five strikeouts in four and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Michael Wacha, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.84 ERA, 3.84 FIP, with 33 walks to 90 strikeouts in 101.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Padres’ 10-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, in which he allowed four runs on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts in five and a third innings.

Game #135

Who: San Francisco Giants (70-64) vs. San Diego Padres (62-73)

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM