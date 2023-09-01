Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s the dawn of a new month, there’s a slight chill in the breeze that wafts in the smell of Pumpkin Spice Everything, and Earth Wind and Fire can be heard vaguely in the distance. That’s right, it’s September.

Which means one thing for today, September call ups!

Now, true, they’re a little less interesting than they used to be, what with the expansion of the regular season rosters. But rosters do still expand more today, with each team carrying two more players.

And again, it’s true that the Giants have definitely seen some young guys this season, making the possibility of a touted prospect’s debut a little less likely. But we could see some more of some guys we’ve seen before.

Ideally it would be all pitching, but they can only carry 14 pitchers total and as of Thursday night, they have 13 active pitchers. That doesn’t mean much, though, given the current leadership’s history of tweaking with the roster like it’s a Jenga set. But that is where things stand currently, as of five hours before this publishes.

Who do you think the San Francisco Giants will call up today (if they haven’t already announced it by the time this publishes, as are the perils of writing in the past) ? And who do you want to see them call up?

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants continue their four-game series against the San Diego Padres tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT at Petco Park.