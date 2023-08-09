Minor League round up, 8/8: Meckler and Eldridge and Bandura, oh my!

Wow, so much going on for the San Francisco Giants Minor League Baseball affiliates on Tuesday, with movement galore, and seven games (the DSL Giants Orange team had their game postponed due to weather).

Let’s jump into it.

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

News

Some very exciting promotions: shortstop Cole Foster, outfielder Scott Bandura, and RHP Cody Tucker have all been promoted from the ACL to Low-A San Jose. All three were recent additions, as Foster was a 3rd-round pick in July’s draft, Bandura was a 7th-round pick, and Tucker was signed after going undrafted. Needless to say, they’ve all been performing very well to start their exciting young careers.

Joining them in Low-A is RHP Mikell Manzano, who finished up his ACL rehab assignment.

On the other side of things, middle infielder (and occasional outfielder) Will Wilson (No. 21 CPL) has been demoted from AAA Sacramento to AA Richmond. Something had to give for a crowded River Cats roster that features Marco Luciano (No. 2 CPL), Casey Schmitt (No. 3 CPL), Tyler Fitzgerald (No. 18 CPL), and Brett Wisely (No. 33 CPL) in the middle infield, with David Villar, Armando Alvarez, and even Ricardo Genovés playing the corners. And so Wilson joins Donovan Walton in clearing space by heading to the East Coast where he’ll hope to find his swing. Wilson has had a very bizarre year ... he’s been one of the team’s most prolific power hitters, with 13 home runs, but has one of the worst BABIP marks in the league, leaving him with a .712 OPS and a 66 wRC+.

LHP Darien Núñez has been moved to AAA Sacramento. The Giants are officially calling it a rehab assignment, even though Núñez should be slotted in at Sacramento anyway, so .... not sure if that’s just a roster logistics thing or what.

AAA Sacramento (46-62)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 10-9

Sacramento’s inability to win a game might have reached a new low. The River Cats opened up the game by scoring 7 runs in the top of the 1st inning ... and ended it by losing for the 8th time in their last 9 games. Yikes.

The biggest news in this game was that second baseman Marco Luciano (No. 2 CPL) was pulled from the action shortly after A.J. Pollock was removed from the Giants game due to side discomfort. Are those two things related? Hopefully, because otherwise Luciano probably left the game with an injury, but we’ll have to wait to find out more.

Update: Reporter Daniel Álvarez-Montes has reported that Luciano is being called up. No Giants beat reporters have said anything yet, but Álvarez-Montes is a rather credible reporter.

INF Marco Luciano is indeed joining the big league club, sources tell @ElExtrabase. https://t.co/cP6VldXWxk — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) August 9, 2023

Luciano and Pollock play different positions of course, but right now the Giants are just desperate to get a bat that can give the team a spark in the lineup. With Luciano looking playable at second base, and Mark Mathias capable of playing the outfield, the fit could work.

A more natural fit to replace Pollock would be an outfielder. Someone like, say, I dunno, just to throw a random name out there ... Wade Meckler (No. 42 CPL). And what did Meckler do on Tuesday, you ask? Oh, just hit 2-3 with a home run and a walk.

THE MUSTACHIOED MIRACLE!!



Wade Meckler CRUSHES his first PCL homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/mjiQvkTXYm — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) August 9, 2023

Jokes aside, the Giants are not going to call up Meckler, who was playing designated hitter in this game. Yes, they’ve been aggressive with promotions this year, and yes, they’ve been more aggressive with last year’s 8th-round pick than anyone else in the Farhan Zaidi era. He also has just 20 plate appearances in AAA. For that matter, he has just 381 plate appearances in his professional career, which is fewer than three different Giants players have this year.

Meckler’s not on the 40-man roster, so we can probably pause dreams of an MLB debut this year, unless he hits so well that the Giants are convinced he could seamlessly transition into the Majors. But so far he’s off to an amazing start in AAA: 4-13 with 7 walks and just 2 strikeouts.

Also homering was first baseman David Villar, though he finished the day just 1-5. Hard to see Villar getting another shot this year unless J.D. Davis (or maybe Wilmer Flores) gets injured. And I’ll be very curious to see what happens with him this offseason.

Updates on the other 40-man roster players in the lineup: right fielder Luis González hit 1-5 with a triple; catcher Joey Bart hit 2-4; left fielder/second baseman Brett Wisely (No. 33 CPL) hit 1-3 with a walk; center fielder Bryce Johnson (No. 43 CPL) hit 1-4 with an outfielder assist; shortstop Casey Schmitt (No. 3 CPL) hit 1-5; and right fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 12 CPL) came off the bench to hit 0-1 with a walk.

We are underway in Las Vegas! Luis Gonzalez gets us started with a leadoff triple! pic.twitter.com/KclIgRkaTN — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) August 9, 2023

On the mound it was a disastrous day for RHP Sean Hjelle (No. 30 CPL), who gave up an ERA-busting 10 runs in just 3 innings of work, ceding runners everywhere: 10 hits, 3 walks, and 2 hit batters. Hjelle’s stuff has always seemed to play better in the Majors than the Minors, but even so, a 6.22 ERA, a 5.82 FIP, and just 6.6 strikeouts per 9 innings don’t really cut it. In his last 2 outings, Hjelle has given up 25 baserunners and 15 runs in just 7.2 innings, with just 4 strikeouts. Have to think he’s someone who might not be on the roster when everyone reconvenes in February.

The bullpen work was handled well by Sacramento’s trio of super-intriguing, walk-plagued LHPs: Nick Swiney (No. 26 CPL), Chris Wright, and Erik Miller, who are all Rule 5 eligible.

Swiney struggled a little, allowing 2 hits and 2 walks in 2 innings, but struck out 3 and didn’t allow a run. The 2020 compensatory round pick has a 4.06 ERA and a 5.61 FIP following an early season promotion, but has just 25 strikeouts to 20 walks in 31 innings.

Wright was fairly dominant, whiffing 5 batters in just 2 scoreless innings, giving up a hit and a walk. He has a 4.21 ERA and a 5.13 FIP, with staggering (for better and for worse) raw numbers: 53 strikeouts to 38 walks in 36.1 innings. Among 133 Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 30 innings, Wright’s 13.1 strikeouts per 9 innings ranks 3rd (yes, LHP Kyle Harrison is No. 1). But his 9.4 walks per 9 innings is 2nd-worst. Living on the extremes.

And then it was Miller, who gave up a walk in a scoreless inning. Miller has a similar but slightly less extreme profile to Wright, as he has 12.0 strikeouts and 7.6 walks per 9 innings, to go with a 3.19 ERA and a 4.33 FIP in Sacramento. In 38 games across 2 levels this year, this was just the 6th time that Miller hasn’t recorded a strikeout

AA Richmond (53-50)

Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) 10-2

Despite seeing the bulk of their best prospects move on, Richmond’s offense has been finding a lot of life lately, and that’s great to see.

But we also shouldn’t forget about the pitching, and that included another really nice outing from the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, RHP Carson Seymour (No. 28 CPL). It wasn’t the dominant outing that Seymour had in his 1-hit showcase last week, but it was still a great game, as he allowed 7 hits, 2 walks, and 1 run in 5 innings of work, while striking out 6 batters.

Sure, that’s more baserunners than is ideal, but whatever (also, for context, he was facing a team that included Orioles’ rehabbing All-Star Cedric Mullins, as well as the top prospect in baseball, Jackson Holliday). Only 1 of those hits was an extra-base hit, and the bigger news is the strikeouts. I’ve talked a lot this year about Seymour’s strikeouts, which magically seemed to disappear over the offseason. They’re coming back!

Through the end of June, Seymour — part of the J.D. Davis/Darin Ruf trade last year — had just 36 strikeouts in 57.2 innings, one of the lowest marks in the Minor Leagues. Since then? 43 strikeouts in 30 innings. That’s more like it!

There are still issues to work around, as evidenced by the 9 baserunners thing. But in his last 5 games, here’s Seymour’s line: 23.2 innings, 22 hits, 7 walks, 7 runs, and 33 strikeouts. I’ll take that line and that progress any day of the week.

RHP Blake Rivera pitched 2 scoreless innings, though he allowed 3 baserunners, which included a walk ... he has 36 of them in 39.1 innings this year. And RHP Mat Olsen pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout as he bounced back from his worst outing of the year. Olsen is just 4 games into his AA tenure, so give him some time.

OK, to the offense. Let’s start with a truly blistering day courtesy of right fielder Victor Bericoto, who hit a brilliant 3-3 with a double and a walk.

Victor Bericoto makes this game 4-1 pic.twitter.com/hcErMVcq9c — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 9, 2023

Bericoto, a 21-year old right-handed hitter, became one of the breakout stars of the year after demolishing High-A Eugene for a few months. He graduated from the level with an .886 OPS, a 130 wRC+, a sub-20% strikeout rate, and the organizational lead in home runs.

But, as is the case with most prospects, hit hit a bump in the road when promoted, and really struggled out of the gates in Richmond following an early-July promotion. He homered in his 3rd and 4th games at the level, then finished the month hitting 2-29 with 0 extra-base hits, 2 walks, and 14 strikeouts.

Now he’s figuring it out. In 6 August games he’s already had multiple hits 4 times, and in the month is 9-24 with 1 triple, 2 doubles, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts. Keep it up, Victor!

First baseman Logan Wyatt had another delightful game, hitting 2-4 with a home run.

Have FUNN, go boom



Logan Wyatt sends one out of here pic.twitter.com/GgaJyK7w2l — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 8, 2023

Like Bericoto, Wyatt started the year with excellence in High-A before a promotion. His overall numbers in Richmond aren’t great, as he has a .702 OPS and a 92 wRC+, but there’s a lot of reason for optimism, including his 12.2% walk rate, his 19.8% strikeout rate, and his .250 BABIP, which ranks 156th out of 181 Eastern League hitters with at least 100 plate appearances. Wyatt doesn’t have much speed, so he’ll probably never be a player with a great BABIP, but you can also expect that number to course correct a little bit.

With another home run, it’s time for a power update on Wyatt, a 2019 2nd-round pick who struggled with some injuries in his career:

2019-2022: 612 plate appearances, 5 home runs, 1 triple, 19 doubles

2023 so far: 360 plate appearances, 12 home runs, 0 triples, 15 doubles

Love to see that!

And center fielder/second baseman Shane Matheny had another nice game, as he seems reinvigorated after surviving the July cuts. He hit 1-3 with 2 walks and a stolen base, and now has a whopping 16 walks in his last 12 games (also 11 hits and 6 extra-base hits). He’s up to an .832 OPS and a 130 wRC+ since getting demoted from AAA ... love to see that response.

Shortstop Will Wilson (No. 21 CPL) hit 1-5 with no strikeouts in his return to AA.

Sixth inning, best inning pic.twitter.com/Fdo4JNEYGc — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 9, 2023

Unfortunately there was some bad news, and it was the same kind of bad news that seems to be happening daily on the Giants farm lately: second baseman Jimmy Glowenke was hit by a pitch and later left the game. He didn’t leave until a few innings later, for better or for worse. On that front, outfielder Vaun Brown (No. 5 CPL) hasn’t played in a game since getting hit by a pitch last Wednesday.

Update: Our friend Roger Munter noted that Brown was doing drills on Tuesday, with manager Dennis Pelfrey expecting a return later this week.

High-A Eugene (52-51)

Eugene Emeralds lost to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 6-0

The 3rd shutout loss in the last 7 games for the Ems. Ouch.

Yet you wouldn’t know it was a bad offensive day if you looked at the 2 players on either side of second base. That includes, of course, the player who has almost single-handedly been their offense lately: shortstop Aeverson Arteaga (No. 7 CPL), who hit 4-5 with 2 doubles and a stolen base. What a game!

Arteaga’s overall numbers are still very average, with a .742 OPS and a 97 wRC+, though it is worth pointing out that Eugene numbers are ... you know ... funky for hitters, as Luis Matos and Patrick Bailey will be quick to remind you. And those numbers are certainly exciting for a glove-first shortstop who is still more than half a year away from turning 21.

Arteaga has been red hot lately, and in his last 29 games is hitting 35-114 with 7 home runs, and 12 doubles. It’s not all roses and pantyhose, to quote the great Kacey Musgraves, as Arteaga has 35 strikeouts to 5 walks and just 2 stolen bases in that time. But there’s a whole lot more good than bad.

On the other side of the bag was second baseman Damon Dues, playing in just his 4th High-A game since hitting the Injured List at the end of May. He hit a perfect 3-3 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base. Dues, who admittedly is already 25, has been an on-base machine this year, sporting a .425 OBP in 54 games across High-A and his ACL rehab stint (and he had a .539 OBP last year in the ACL, Low-A, and High-A). He’s also been a menace when on base, swiping 20 bags in 23 attempts this season.

Anyway, Arteaga and Dues hit 7-8 with 3 doubles, 1 walk, and 2 stolen bases. The rest of the team hit 3-29 with 1 double, 2 walks, and 0 stolen bases. First baseman Sean Roby hit 2-5 with “just” 1 strikeout, bringing his OPS to .922 and his wRC+ to 141 in 20 games. But his strikeout rate of 28.7% probably doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence that his issues last year, when he had a 39.7% strikeout rate in AA, are fixed.

Tuesday was LHP Reggie Crawford (No. 8 CPL) day! Crawford had an almost identical performance to his last time out. Like, comically almost identical. Look at this:

August 3: 2 innings, 1 hit, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts, 1 run, 0 earned runs, 28 pitches, 20 strikes

August 8: 2 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts, 0 runs, 0 earned runs, 28 pitches, 20 strikes

Bravo for consistency, I guess! Crawford still needs to work on the control, which shouldn’t be surprising since he missed all of last year with an injury. He has 6 walks in 8 innings since getting promoted, and 10 walks in 19 innings across 2 levels. But he has 14 strikeouts in those 8 Eugene innings, and 32 strikeouts in 19 innings on the year, with just 15 hits allowed. There is electricity in that arm.

Crawford still hasn’t hit in nearly 2 months, and I’m guessing that’s the last we see of him in the batter’s box this year. Hopefully not ever.

The piggybacking starter was RHP Eric Silva (No. 13 CPL), who had a very rough go of it, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs in 3.2 innings without any strikeouts (or, on the plus side, walks). Silva’s season has been a pretty big bummer, and he’s up to a 5.77 ERA and a 5.13 FIP. But he’s certainly showing some improvement on the control front: through the end of June, Silva had walked 30 batters in 49.1 innings. Since then, he’s walked just 2 batters in 20 innings (which included a pair of tune-up outings in the ACL). That’s really nice to see!

Low-A San Jose (57-46)

San Jose Giants beat the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 10-5

So, as mentioned in the news bit, the Giants made some pretty quick promotions to move recent draftees from the ACL to Low-A. One of those draftees was shortstop Cole Foster, the team’s 3rd-round pick. He made his A-ball debut and hit 0-5 with 4 strikeouts and an error because ... that’s what happens when you’re a debuting player at a new level. Nothing to see here.

Except that the other recently promoted draftee, 7th-round left fielder Scott Bandura, didn’t get the memo. He didn’t get it at all. No, he didn’t get it even a little bit.

Bandura made his A-ball debut and hit 3-3 with a home run, 2 walks, and a stolen base.

BOT 5



Giants 6 | Grizzlies 4



Scott Bandura crushes a 3-run bomb off the Lenn Sakata sign for the lead. Welcome to San Jose! pic.twitter.com/SAc61cyNhX — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) August 9, 2023

That’s, umm .... really, really good. Through 6 career games, Bandura is now 9-18 with 2 homers, 1 double, and 7 walks. Is he Wade Meckler with power? Stay tuned.

A nice game for right fielder P.J. Hilson (No. 37 CPL), who hit 2-4 with a double and a stolen base.

BOT 4



Giants 3 | Grizzlies 4



P.J. Hilson hits an RBI double to cut the Fresno lead. pic.twitter.com/vWTiGwCYHE — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) August 9, 2023

It’s not been a very good year for him, as he has a .698 OPS and an 84 wRC+. But apparently all he needed to do was get to August to turn on the jets. Hilson has started the month with a 6-game hitting streak, and it’s not just a mild hitting streak, either. During that time he’s 11-26 with 4 home runs, 2 doubles, and just 2 strikeouts. WOW.

On the one hand, Hilson is already in his 6th season and still has below-average numbers in Low-A. On the other hand, he’s still a few weeks away from turning 23, has some of the best athleticism in the organization, and his 16.3% strikeout rate is 7th-lowest out of 42 Giants Minor Leaguers with at least 200 plate appearances this year.

2 of the 6 players with lower strikeout rates played in this game: center fielder Turner Hill, whose 10.8% rate is second to only Luis Matos, and catcher Onil Perez (No. 44 CPL), whose 10.9% rate is right behind. Hill hit 1-3 with 2 walks and 2 stolen bases, while Perez hit 2-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Predictably, neither of them struck out.

Hill, a 24 year old signed earlier in the year as an undrafted player, has a .746 OPS and a 109 wRC+, but is on fire: in his last 14 games, he’s 23-56 with 2 triples, 4 doubles, 13 walks, and, amazingly, just 3 strikeouts. He doesn’t have any home runs, but does have 22 stolen bases in 26 attempts.

Perez, a 20 year old who bucks everything you once knew about catcher profiles, is up to a .788 OPS and a 115 wRC+, with 21 stolen bases in 23 attempts. Between him and fellow 20-year old catcher Adrian Sugastey (No. 22 CPL), who is in High-A, the Giants certainly have some super intriguing prospects waiting in the wings to help out Patrick Bailey (and that’s without mentioning Ricardo Genovés, Zach Morgan, Andy Thomas, Thomas Gavello, or the recent crop of draftees).

Not a good outing for starting LHP Nomar Medina, who is struggling in his first pass through A-ball. He’s just 20, though. He was followed up by an encouraging performance from RHP Wilkelma Castillo, who gave up just 1 hit, 1 hit batter, and 1 unearned run in 3 innings of work, albeit with just 1 strikeout. Castillo is trying to get on track after starting the year in High-A, getting rocked, and heading to the ACL to work on things. In 7 games since moving to San Jose, he has a 1.84 ERA but a 4.87 FIP, with 13 strikeouts to 6 walks in 14.2 innings.

Another nice showing from RHP Cameron Cotter, an undrafted free agent from the start of the season. He gave up 3 baserunners in 2 scoreless innings, with 3 strikeouts. Most notable was that he walked someone — it was just his 3rd walk issued in 28.2 innings this year. He has a 2.51 ERA and a 4.05 FIP in his debut season.

ACL Orange (23-22)

ACL Giants Orange beat the ACL Cubs 4-3 (7 innings)

Hellooooooooooooo to right fielder Bryce Eldridge (18 years, 2023 1st-round). With the amount of power that the 6’7, left-handed hitting teenager has, we were all excited to see it start to play.

On Tuesday it played. Eldridge hit 1-2 in the game, drew a walk, and had his first extra-base hit as a pro: a home run that my imagination is telling me was gargantuan. What a lovely sight to “see.” Eldridge is “just” 4-15 to start his career, but he already has 6 walks to just 3 strikeouts. What an unbelievably exciting player.

Like Reggie Crawford, I would assume that we’ll have to wait until 2024 to see Eldridge get a chance to be a two-way player. Until then, enjoy the offensive show, folks.

A pair of recent draftees added to their stellar debuts: first baseman Justin Wishkoski (22 years, 2023 16th-round) hit 1-3 with a double, and is already 7-20 with 5 extra-base hits, 3 walks, and .... wait for it ... keep waiting for it ... 0 strikeouts. Catcher Jack Payton (22 years, 2023 11th-round) hit 2-3 with a stolen base, and is a delightful 7-16 to start his career. Way to go, draftees!

The big hit came from second baseman Jean Carlos Sio (19 years, 2022 IFA), who had a walk-off, 2-run single in the bottom of the 7th inning. Sio, who was also hit by a pitch, has an .800 OPS and a 106 wRC+ in his first stateside season.

LHP Carlos Molina (18 years, 2023 IFA), promoted to the ACL after just 3 career games in the DSL, had a so-so game, giving up 7 hits, 1 walk, and 3 runs in 5 innings, with 4 strikeouts. I’d say it’s been a very successful year for the debuting southpaw, who has a 3.68 ERA, a 4.17 FIP, and 28 strikeouts to 5 walks in 22 ACL innings. Those are pretty awesome numbers, especially when you consider that Molina is A) just 35 innings into his professional career, and B) half a year away from turning 19.

RHP Lisander De La Cruz (21 years, 2019 IFA) had a nice outing, giving up just a hit in 2 scoreless innings, with 2 strikeouts. De La Cruz is in his 3rd season in the ACL after skipping the DSL, and the Giants are hoping for more walkless outings like this one, as he has an ugly 28 strikeouts to 20 walks in 21 innings this year. But De La Cruz is firmly trending in the right direction on that front, and on all fronts. Look it his splits this year:

First 9 games: 9 innings, 8 hits, 15 walks, 11 runs, 7 earned runs, 10 strikeouts

Next 8 games: 12 innings, 4 hits, 5 walks, 1 run, 1 earned run, 18 strikeouts

Yep, that’s great to see.

ACL Black (27-20)

ACL Giants Black lost to the ACL Rockies 10-7

A pair of really great offensive performances in this one. It’s probably no surprise to anyone following the ACL that first baseman Guillermo Williamson (19 years, 2021 IFA) was one of them, with the lefty hitting 2-5 and bashing a pair of doubles. That brings him up to a .987 OPS and a 141 wRC+ in his second pro season, and his first in the states.

Among 113 ACL hitters with at least 100 plate appearances, Williamson is 7th in OPS, 13th in wRC+, 28th in batting average (.303), 26th in on-base percentage (.426), 6th in slugging percentage (.561), and 32nd in walk rate (16.3%). What a lovely year he’s having.

And center fielder Lazaro Morales (19 years, 2021 IFA) had a much-needed good game, hitting 2-4 with a home run. Morales is really struggling in his first ACL season, with just a .482 OPS and a 22 wRC+. His batting average of .158 is dead last among those aforementioned 113 hitters (and, unfortunately, his teammate Ryan Reckley [No. 31 CPL] is 2nd-to-last), and he has just 5 extra-base hits and 7 walks in 112 plate appearances. Here’s hoping this day jumpstarts things!

Third baseman Elian Rayo (20 years, 2019 IFA), and designated hitter Charlie Szykowny (23 years, 2023 9th-round) both hit 1-4 with a walk, with Rayo doubling and Szykowny tripling. Rayo has an .858 OPS and a 110 wRC+ in his 2nd year at the level, while Szykowny has a .726 OPS and a 102 wRC+ 8 games into his career.

Not a good rehab appearance for LHP Seth Corry, who gave up 2 hits, 2 walks, and 3 runs in 1.2 innings, with 3 strikeouts. Corry, who missed almost all of 2022, hasn’t seen too much of an improvement on his disastrous walk rate that plagued him in 2021, as he’s issued 12 of them in 23.1 innings across the ACL and Low-A. But I’d wait until the rust is actually off before drawing conclusions, and he does have 34 strikeouts, so that’s nice.

Also a tough day for RHP Ubert Mejias (22 years, 2023 IFA), who allowed 10 baserunners and 5 runs in just 4.1 innings, with 4 strikeouts. It was just his 12th career game, and his overall numbers are quite encouraging: 3.59 ERA, 4.86 FIP, and 46 strikeouts to 16 walks in 52.2 innings. The future is bright.

Oddly enough, after using just 3 of their 14 pitchers, the Giants Black team turned to outfielder Jediael Maduro (19 years, 2021 IFA) to finish the game. Maybe the had a strict regiment for who is pitching, and the poor performances messed things up a little? Maybe they were throwing Maduro a bone since he only had 2 at-bats this month? Who knows. But he pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout, so ... maybe try it again?

DSL Black (22-23)

DSL Giants Black beat the DSL Phillies White 2-1 (8 innings)

Funny game. It was scoreless at the end of the regulation 7 innings, only for the Phillies White to score the Manfred Man in the 8th ... and the Giants Black to answer with 2 runs. Go figure.

An excellent pitching game was highlighted by the season debut of LHP Ricardo Estrada (21 years, 2021 IFA), who had been injured. He was excellent in taking the start, giving up just a hit and a walk in 4 scoreless innings, with 2 strikeouts. It’s his 3rd year in the DSL, and he’s hoping to do a lot better than last year, when he had a 5.40 ERA, and 38 strikeouts to 17 walks in 41.2 innings. I’d say this is a great start!

Then it was RHP Melvin Javier (20 years, 2021 IFA) who pitched 3 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts, giving up 1 hit and 2 walks. Javier has just a 3.62 ERA in his 2nd pro season, but his walk and strikeout numbers are concerning: he has 20 strikeouts to 16 walks in 27.1 innings this year, after having 14 strikeouts to 13 walks in 13.2 innings last year.

And finally it was RHP Carlos Gomez (18 years, 2022 IFA), who allowed the Manfred Man to score (an unearned run), but didn’t give up a baserunner in his inning of work. After a fairly poor debut season in 2022, Gomez is showing off this year: he has a 2.38 ERA, a 3.06 FIP, and 26 strikeouts to 10 walks in 22.2 innings. Nice!

A pair of good offensive games, but no great ones. Shortstop Keiberg Camacaro (16 years, 2023 IFA) hit 2-4 with a stolen base, giving him a .685 OPS, an 88 wRC+, and 10 stolen bases (admittedly in 15 attempts). Pretty good numbers when you weigh for his age and position. And left fielder Diego Villegas (19 years, 2021 IFA) hit 2-2 with a walk, giving him a .729 OPS and a 108 wRC+, to go with a 17.9% walk rate. Villegas was limited to just 10 games last year (and hit wonderfully in them), so while this is technically his 3rd pass through the DSL, it’s more like his 2nd.

Home runs

AAA David Villar (9 in AAA, 14 total)

AAA Wade Meckler (1 in AAA, 5 total)

AA Logan Wyatt (4 in AA, 12 total)

Low-A Scott Bandura (1 in Low-A, 2 total)

ACL Lazaro Morales (2)

ACL Bryce Eldridge (1)

