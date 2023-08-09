The San Francisco Giants wrap up this series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight at Angel Stadium. It’s a rare night game on a getaway day, but the Giants do have tomorrow off at least.

Starting things off for the Giants today will be right-hander Ryan Walker, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.52 ERA, 3.75 FIP, with 11 walks to 41 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched. His last appearance was in Sunday’s 8-6 loss to the Oakland Athletics, in which he appeared in the seventh inning, recording two outs and walking one. He’s started seven games this season, and tends to go about two innings.

No pressure, rook, but he’ll be up against Angels right-handed superstar, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani enters tonight’s game with a 3.32 ERA, 4.07 FIP, with 51 walks to 160 strikeouts in 124.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Angels’ 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners last Thursday, in which he allowed just three hits and a walk, striking out four in four scoreless innings. A week before that, he pitched a complete game shutout against the Detroit Tigers.

This should go well.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., DH Thairo Estrada, 2B Wilmer Flores, 1B Joc Pederson, LF J.D. Davis, 3B Michael Conforto, RF Patrick Bailey, C Brandon Crawford, SS Luis Matos, CF

P: Ryan Walker, RHP

Angels

Luis Rengifo, SS Shohei Ohtani, P/DH Brandon Drury, 2B Mike Moustakas, 3B C.J. Cron, 1B Mickey Moniak, CF Hunter Renfroe, RF Matt Thaiss, C Randal Grichuk, LF

Game #115

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

When: 6:38 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN