Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s getting to be that time of year again. The kids are going back to school, the weather (might) be cooling off at some point soon and we’re heading down the stretch of the 2023 baseball season.

The San Francisco Giants are still, somehow, sitting pretty atop the Wild Card heap (as of Tuesday afternoon), and just three games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sure, we still have two months, but stranger things have definitely happened. So it’s somewhat of a fairly decent possibility (gotta hedge) that they might see some form of postseason action.

For those of you considering previous engagements like concerts, weddings, or the time it would take to sell off various assets to afford playoff tickets, it’s a good thing that MLB has given you a heads up on that by releasing the dates for this year’s postseason landmarks.

First up, we have the Wild Card series, all four of which will start on October 3rd, two days after the close of the regular season. These will be televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Next, both division series will start on October 7th and run through the following Saturday. Fox will broadcast the American League and TBS will have the National League.

That coverage will continue for the championship series as well, with the American League starting on Sunday, October 15th, and the National League on Monday, October 16th.

Finally, Game 1 of the World Series is set to start on October 27th, with the latest possible conclusion of November 4th. As usual. the World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up their series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight at 6:38 p.m. PT at Angel Stadium.