After a thrilling win on Monday night in the series opener, the San Francisco Giants will look to make it two straight against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Hopefully the six-run ninth inning yesterday can jumpstart the offense a little bit.

On the mound for the Giants is lefty Scott Alexander, who works as the opener. In 39 games this year, Alexander is 6-1 with a 3.21 ERA, a 3.30 FIP, and 18 strikeouts to seven walks in 33.2 innings. Alexander has been an opener four times this year, and only given up runs one of those four times. After Alexander, the team has some options. Lefty Alex Wood hasn’t pitched in over a week, so he’s probably the most likely player to go. But righty Jakob Junis only threw 13 pitches on Sunday and otherwise hasn’t pitched since July, and righty Tristan Beck only threw five pitches yesterday.

For the Angels it’s righty Lucas Giolito, their biggest trade deadline pickup. A former All-Star, Giolito has made 23 starts this year and is 6-8 with a 4.36 ERA, a 4.87 FIP, and 138 strikeouts to 46 walks in 130 innings. He has not endeared himself to Angels fans yet: through two starts, he’s given up 12 runs in nine innings.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR figures are from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 128 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — LF — 113 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 143 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 97 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 111 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — C — 101 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 107 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — 68 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) A.J. Pollock (R) — CF — 46 OPS+ (-0.6 WAR)

P. Scott Alexander — LHP — 3.30 FIP (+0.5 WAR)

Angels

Luis Rengifo (S) — SS — 95 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Shohei Ohtani (L) — DH — 189 OPS+ (+5.8 WAR) Brandon Drury (R) — 2B — 115 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) C.J. Cron (R) — 1B — 91 OPS+ (-0.4 WAR) Mike Moustakas (L) — 3B — 105 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Randal Grichuk (R) — LF — 118 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Hunter Renfroe (R) — RF — 102 OPS+ (+1.4 WAR) Mickey Moniak (L) — CF — 136 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Chad Wallach (R) — C — 79 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR)

P. Lucas Giolito — RHP — 4.87 FIP (+1.2 WAR)

Game #114

Who: San Francisco Giants (62-51) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-58)

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

When: 6:38 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN