Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

Yesterday featured one of the more embarrassing stories of the 2023 MLB season, when news broke that the Baltimore Orioles had indefinitely suspended broadcaster Kevin Brown — an exceptionally-talented broadcaster, though that’s not necessarily pertinent.

Brown was suspended for having the audacity to ... umm ... well ... point out that the Orioles, one of the best teams in baseball, are a lot better than they were a few years ago, when they were one of the worst teams in baseball.

Seriously.

Actually, that’s overselling it. All Brown did was mention that the Orioles have won more road games against the Tampa Bay Rays this year than in the last three years combined. Not even a criticism of the team in any sense.

Anyway, I’m not here to whine about that, I’m just here to playfully point out that if history repeats itself, Brown will eventually be a Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Giants ... that’s what happened when the Orioles fired Jon Miller because they wanted someone who would, and I quote, “bleed more orange and black.” And yes, that quote is from Peter Angelos, still the owner of the team.

Here’s New York Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen summing it up nicely.

Gary Cohen on the Orioles/Kevin Brown controversy.



"Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you're doing it again. And if you don't want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do." pic.twitter.com/HkKdr95hQp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023

Looking forward to your time on the Giants, Kevin.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play their second game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight at 6:38 p.m. PT.