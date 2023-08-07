After two fairly pathetic losses to the Oakland A’s, the San Francisco Giants are heading south to see if they can get back in the win column against a team that’s even more desperate than they are for wins: the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Also known as the Shohei Ohtanis.

The Angels, who have lost six straight games, are still without Mike Trout. But they still have Ohtani, and are desperate to win games and make a playoff push, which is seemingly the only shot they have at re-signing the best player in the world.

Trying to make that losing streak seven games will be Giants righty Logan Webb, who takes the mound for the 24th time this year. Webb is 9-9 on the year, with a 3.45 ERA, a 3.36 FIP, and 145 strikeouts to 25 walks in 148.2 innings. Webb, who leads the league with just 1.5 walks per nine innings, gave up two runs in seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks his last time out. It was his fourth time in the last five games that he pitched at least seven innings, and the 13th time that he’s done it this year.

For the Angels it’s lefty Patrick Sandoval, who makes his 20th start. A 26 year old in his fifth season, Sandoval is 6-8 with a 4.11 ERA, a 4.07 FIP, and 84 strikeouts to 45 walks in 103 innings. He gave up two runs in five innings against the Atlanta Braves in his last appearance.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — LF — 113 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — SS — 106 OPS+ (+2.5 WAR) A.J. Pollock (R) — RF — 49 OPS+ (-0.6 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 142 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 108 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 92 OPS+ (+2.2 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — DH — 98 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 76 OPS+ (-0.3 WAR) Mark Mathias (R) — 2B — 74 OPS+ (-0.4 WAR)

P. Logan Webb — RHP — 3.36 FIP (+3.0 WAR)

Angels

Luis Rengifo (S) — SS — 94 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Shohei Ohtani (L) — DH — 188 OPS+ (+5.7 WAR, just on offense) Brandon Drury (R) — 2B — 118 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Mike Moustakas (L) — 3B — 108 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) C.J. Cron (R) — 1B — 92 OPS+ (-0.4 WAR) Mickey Moniak (L) — CF — 138 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Hunter Renfroe (R) — RF — 102 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Matt Thaiss (L) — C — 89 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Randal Grichuk (R) — LF — 118 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR)

P. Patrick Sandoval — LHP — 4.07 FIP (+1.8 WAR)

Game #113

Who: San Francisco Giants (61-51) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-57)

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

When: 6:38 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN