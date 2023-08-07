Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants have made many roster decisions this year, and they have another one to make: what happens with outfielder Luis González? González was a key part of last year’s team, and was playing brilliantly for the first few months of the year. But after suffering an injury setback, he started to struggle, and eventually his numbers plummeted.

He started the year on the 60-Day Injured List, and started rehabbing a few weeks ago. But according to my amateur math, his 20-day minimum rehab stint ended on Sunday, meaning the Giants need to act. And with González out of options, that likely means choosing to open up a spot for him on both the 40-man roster and active roster, or letting him walk.

González hasn’t been playing well in AAA Sacramento, so it’s hard to envision the Giants creating space for him. He could be the Player To Be Named Later in the A.J. Pollock/Mark Mathias trade, or waived and traded somewhere else. Or the Giants could hope that they can pass him through waivers.

Only time will tell, but it’s certainly a suboptimal situation for the Giants. González is super talented (and played so well before getting injured last year), so surely they don’t want to lose him. But with the team holding onto a playoff spot for dear life, they don’t really have the luxury of putting him on the active roster and seeing what happens.

What will they do?

