 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/6 Gamethread: Giants @ A’s

Alex Cobb vs. Luis Medina

By Sami Higgins
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Set Number: X162951 TK1

The San Francisco Giants wrap up their Bay Bridge season against the Oakland Athletics today over at the Coliseum.

Taking the mound for the Giants today will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.05 ERA, 3.57 FIP, with 29 walks to 104 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched. Cobb’s last start was in the Giants’ 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, in which he allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against A’s rookie right-hander Luis Medina, who enters today’s game with a 5.35 ERA, 4.83 FIP, with 36 walks to 76 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the A’s’ 2-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, in which he allowed both runs on six hits with six strikeouts in five and a third innings.

Game #112

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland A’s

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

When: 1:07 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...