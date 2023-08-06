The San Francisco Giants wrap up their Bay Bridge season against the Oakland Athletics today over at the Coliseum.

Taking the mound for the Giants today will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.05 ERA, 3.57 FIP, with 29 walks to 104 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched. Cobb’s last start was in the Giants’ 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, in which he allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against A’s rookie right-hander Luis Medina, who enters today’s game with a 5.35 ERA, 4.83 FIP, with 36 walks to 76 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the A’s’ 2-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, in which he allowed both runs on six hits with six strikeouts in five and a third innings.

Game #112

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland A’s

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

When: 1:07 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN