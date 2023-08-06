Good morning, baseball fans!

One of the brightest lights of the 2023 San Francisco Giants season has been Wilmer Flores really coming into his own. He had several career high numbers last season and seems on pace to surpass them this year. Bryan broke down it down on Friday, definitely take a few minutes to go read that. But the bottom line is he’s been the Giants’ best hitter over the last couple of months, and is really tearing things up at the moment.

What a perfect time to have a Wilmer Flores appreciation post, then, because today also happens to be his birthday! Share your favorite plays, highlights, memes and gifs down below and wish our favorite Friend the happiest of birthdays!

I’ll start us off with an obvious one, his two-homer game a couple of weeks ago:

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Oakland Athletics play their final Bay Bridge Series game of the season today at 1:07 p.m. PT at the Oakland Coliseum.