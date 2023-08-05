The San Francisco Giants head across the Bay Bridge this afternoon to start another short series against the Oakland Athletics over at the Coliseum.

Sorry for the delay, usually I write these the day before but since neither team decided to choose a pitcher for either game ahead of time, well, it threw everything off.

Anyway, taking the mound for the Giants was Ross Stripling, who entered tonight’s game with a 5.52 ERA, 5.29 FIP, with 11 walks to 48 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched. His last appearance was in long relief in the Giants’ 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, in which he allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts in four and a third innings.

He is facing off against A’s right-hander Paul Blackburn, who entered today’s game with a 4.83 ERA, 3.57 FIP, with 18 walks to 56 strikeouts in 54 innings. His last start was in the A’s’ 11-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, in which he allowed two runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr, 1B Thairo Estrada, 2B Wilmer Flores, DH Joc Pederson, LF J.D. Davis 3B Michael Conforto, RF Patrick Bailey, C Brandon Crawford, SS Luis Matos, CF

P: Ross Stripling, RHP

A’s

Esteury Ruiz, CF JJ Bleday, LF Zack Gelof, 2B Seth Brown, RF Jordan Diaz, 3B Cody Thomas, DH Shea Langeliers, C Tyler Soderstrom, 1B Nick Allen, SS

P: Paul Blackburn, RHP

Game #111

Who: San Francisco Giants (61-49) vs. Oakland A’s (30-80)

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

When: 4:07 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN