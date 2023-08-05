The San Francisco Giants head across the Bay Bridge this afternoon to start another short series against the Oakland Athletics over at the Coliseum.
Sorry for the delay, usually I write these the day before but since neither team decided to choose a pitcher for either game ahead of time, well, it threw everything off.
Anyway, taking the mound for the Giants was Ross Stripling, who entered tonight’s game with a 5.52 ERA, 5.29 FIP, with 11 walks to 48 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched. His last appearance was in long relief in the Giants’ 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, in which he allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts in four and a third innings.
He is facing off against A’s right-hander Paul Blackburn, who entered today’s game with a 4.83 ERA, 3.57 FIP, with 18 walks to 56 strikeouts in 54 innings. His last start was in the A’s’ 11-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, in which he allowed two runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr, 1B
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- Wilmer Flores, DH
- Joc Pederson, LF
- J.D. Davis 3B
- Michael Conforto, RF
- Patrick Bailey, C
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Luis Matos, CF
P: Ross Stripling, RHP
A’s
- Esteury Ruiz, CF
- JJ Bleday, LF
- Zack Gelof, 2B
- Seth Brown, RF
- Jordan Diaz, 3B
- Cody Thomas, DH
- Shea Langeliers, C
- Tyler Soderstrom, 1B
- Nick Allen, SS
P: Paul Blackburn, RHP
Game #111
Who: San Francisco Giants (61-49) vs. Oakland A’s (30-80)
Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California
When: 4:07 p.m. PT.
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN
