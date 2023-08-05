 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday BP: Giants fans fairly happy with trade deadline

We asked readers to sound off on how they felt about what the Giants did at this year’s trade deadline. For once, we mostly agreed.

By Sami Higgins
Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Good morning, baseball fans!

Earlier this week, I asked San Francisco Giants fans how they felt about what the Giants did (well, mostly didn’t do) at this year’s trade deadline. I felt like most years, this would be a contentious topic but it seems like we were all mostly in agreement this year.

Three percent of McCovey Chronicles readers thought the Giants should have been sellers, 14% thought they should have been aggressive buyers. The rest were pretty laid back about it. 38% of readers were content with the way things played out, while the slim majority of 45% felt that they could have made a few more small moves, but nothing major.

It feels rare where the majority of us mostly agree on something and honestly I’m a little scared.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants begin a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics this afternoon at 4:07 p.m. PT at the Oakland Coliseum. And that’s about all I currently know about either game this weekend. Because both teams still have their starting pitchers listed as “TBD.” Fingers crossed they announce something in time to get a gamethread up!

