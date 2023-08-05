Good morning, baseball fans!

Earlier this week, I asked San Francisco Giants fans how they felt about what the Giants did (well, mostly didn’t do) at this year’s trade deadline. I felt like most years, this would be a contentious topic but it seems like we were all mostly in agreement this year.

Three percent of McCovey Chronicles readers thought the Giants should have been sellers, 14% thought they should have been aggressive buyers. The rest were pretty laid back about it. 38% of readers were content with the way things played out, while the slim majority of 45% felt that they could have made a few more small moves, but nothing major.

It feels rare where the majority of us mostly agree on something and honestly I’m a little scared.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants begin a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics this afternoon at 4:07 p.m. PT at the Oakland Coliseum. And that’s about all I currently know about either game this weekend. Because both teams still have their starting pitchers listed as “TBD.” Fingers crossed they announce something in time to get a gamethread up!